The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-4) face the Creighton Bluejays (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at D.J. Sokol Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FloHoops

South Dakota State vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

The Jackrabbits' 64.5 points per game are only 0.7 more points than the 63.8 the Bluejays give up to opponents.

South Dakota State is 4-2 when it scores more than 63.8 points.

Creighton's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.5 points.

The 77.5 points per game the Bluejays record are 18.6 more points than the Jackrabbits allow (58.9).

When Creighton totals more than 58.9 points, it is 7-1.

When South Dakota State allows fewer than 77.5 points, it is 6-2.

The Bluejays are making 45.0% of their shots from the field, 9.4% higher than the Jackrabbits concede to opponents (35.6%).

The Jackrabbits shoot 43.3% from the field, just 2.4% higher than the Bluejays concede.

South Dakota State Leaders

Brooklyn Meyer: 15.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.1 BLK, 52.5 FG%

15.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.1 BLK, 52.5 FG% Tori Nelson: 8.1 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 42.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

8.1 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 42.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Madison Mathiowetz: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Paige Meyer: 15.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

15.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Madysen Vlastuin: 6.1 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (18-for-40)

South Dakota State Schedule