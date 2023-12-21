The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-4) face the Creighton Bluejays (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at D.J. Sokol Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FloHoops

South Dakota State vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

  • The Jackrabbits' 64.5 points per game are only 0.7 more points than the 63.8 the Bluejays give up to opponents.
  • South Dakota State is 4-2 when it scores more than 63.8 points.
  • Creighton's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.5 points.
  • The 77.5 points per game the Bluejays record are 18.6 more points than the Jackrabbits allow (58.9).
  • When Creighton totals more than 58.9 points, it is 7-1.
  • When South Dakota State allows fewer than 77.5 points, it is 6-2.
  • The Bluejays are making 45.0% of their shots from the field, 9.4% higher than the Jackrabbits concede to opponents (35.6%).
  • The Jackrabbits shoot 43.3% from the field, just 2.4% higher than the Bluejays concede.

South Dakota State Leaders

  • Brooklyn Meyer: 15.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.1 BLK, 52.5 FG%
  • Tori Nelson: 8.1 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 42.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Madison Mathiowetz: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)
  • Paige Meyer: 15.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
  • Madysen Vlastuin: 6.1 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (18-for-40)

South Dakota State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Northern Iowa W 78-59 McLeod Center
12/12/2023 Dordt W 66-54 Frost Arena
12/17/2023 @ Gonzaga L 83-58 McCarthey Athletic Center
12/21/2023 @ Creighton - D.J. Sokol Arena
12/31/2023 @ North Dakota - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
1/3/2024 @ Northern Arizona - J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

