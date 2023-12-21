How to Watch the South Dakota State vs. Creighton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-4) face the Creighton Bluejays (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at D.J. Sokol Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FloHoops
South Dakota State vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison
- The Jackrabbits' 64.5 points per game are only 0.7 more points than the 63.8 the Bluejays give up to opponents.
- South Dakota State is 4-2 when it scores more than 63.8 points.
- Creighton's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.5 points.
- The 77.5 points per game the Bluejays record are 18.6 more points than the Jackrabbits allow (58.9).
- When Creighton totals more than 58.9 points, it is 7-1.
- When South Dakota State allows fewer than 77.5 points, it is 6-2.
- The Bluejays are making 45.0% of their shots from the field, 9.4% higher than the Jackrabbits concede to opponents (35.6%).
- The Jackrabbits shoot 43.3% from the field, just 2.4% higher than the Bluejays concede.
South Dakota State Leaders
- Brooklyn Meyer: 15.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.1 BLK, 52.5 FG%
- Tori Nelson: 8.1 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 42.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Madison Mathiowetz: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)
- Paige Meyer: 15.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
- Madysen Vlastuin: 6.1 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (18-for-40)
South Dakota State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|W 78-59
|McLeod Center
|12/12/2023
|Dordt
|W 66-54
|Frost Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|L 83-58
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ North Dakota
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Northern Arizona
|-
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
