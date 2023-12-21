The Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) aim to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

South Dakota State vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: YouTube

South Dakota State Stats Insights

The Jackrabbits are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Spartans allow to opponents.

In games South Dakota State shoots higher than 41.2% from the field, it is 6-5 overall.

The Jackrabbits are the 131st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 262nd.

The Jackrabbits score 75.5 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 66.9 the Spartans allow.

South Dakota State has a 4-5 record when putting up more than 66.9 points.

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Dakota State scored 78.5 points per game last year at home, which was 11.9 more points than it averaged away from home (66.6).

In 2022-23, the Jackrabbits gave up 68.3 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 71.9.

In terms of three-pointers, South Dakota State fared better at home last year, making 9.7 three-pointers per game with a 40.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.6% three-point percentage away from home.

South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule