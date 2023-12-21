How to Watch South Dakota State vs. Norfolk State on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) aim to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
South Dakota State vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV: YouTube
South Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Jackrabbits are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Spartans allow to opponents.
- In games South Dakota State shoots higher than 41.2% from the field, it is 6-5 overall.
- The Jackrabbits are the 131st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 262nd.
- The Jackrabbits score 75.5 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 66.9 the Spartans allow.
- South Dakota State has a 4-5 record when putting up more than 66.9 points.
South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- South Dakota State scored 78.5 points per game last year at home, which was 11.9 more points than it averaged away from home (66.6).
- In 2022-23, the Jackrabbits gave up 68.3 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 71.9.
- In terms of three-pointers, South Dakota State fared better at home last year, making 9.7 three-pointers per game with a 40.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.6% three-point percentage away from home.
South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Wichita State
|W 79-69
|Intrust Bank Arena
|12/14/2023
|Mayville State
|W 94-62
|Frost Arena
|12/20/2023
|Wyoming
|L 78-65
|Don Haskins Center
|12/21/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|12/31/2023
|North Dakota
|-
|Frost Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Weber State
|-
|Dee Events Center
