Thursday's contest at D.J. Sokol Arena has the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) squaring off against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 73-58 win, as our model heavily favors Creighton.

The Jackrabbits' last game was an 83-58 loss to Gonzaga on Sunday.

South Dakota State vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

South Dakota State vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 73, South Dakota State 58

Other Summit Predictions

South Dakota State Schedule Analysis

On November 6, the Jackrabbits claimed their signature win of the season, a 55-42 victory over the Arkansas State Red Wolves, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 140) in our computer rankings.

The Jackrabbits have three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 25th-most in the country.

The Bluejays have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (two).

South Dakota State 2023-24 Best Wins

55-42 at home over Arkansas State (No. 140) on November 6

78-59 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 168) on December 9

55-38 on the road over UT Martin (No. 253) on November 18

72-42 at home over South Carolina State (No. 343) on November 24

South Dakota State Leaders

Brooklyn Meyer: 15.7 PTS, 9 REB, 2.1 BLK, 52.5 FG%

15.7 PTS, 9 REB, 2.1 BLK, 52.5 FG% Tori Nelson: 8.1 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 42.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

8.1 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 42.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Madison Mathiowetz: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Paige Meyer: 15.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20)

15.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20) Madysen Vlastuin: 6.1 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 45 3PT% (18-for-40)

South Dakota State Performance Insights

The Jackrabbits are outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game, with a +56 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.5 points per game (216th in college basketball) and give up 58.9 per contest (88th in college basketball).

At home the Jackrabbits are scoring 70.4 points per game, 11.8 more than they are averaging on the road (58.6).

At home, South Dakota State concedes 53 points per game. Away, it allows 64.8.

