The San Diego Toreros (8-4) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the South Dakota Coyotes (7-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

South Dakota vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

South Dakota Stats Insights

The Coyotes have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Toreros have averaged.

South Dakota is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Coyotes are the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Toreros sit at 249th.

The Coyotes' 80.3 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 72.9 the Toreros allow to opponents.

South Dakota has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 72.9 points.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison

At home, South Dakota scores 82.6 points per game. On the road, it averages 71.0.

The Coyotes allow 60.6 points per game at home, and 89.3 on the road.

At home, South Dakota knocks down 8.6 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more than it averages away (7.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (35.8%) than on the road (39.4%).

