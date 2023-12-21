How to Watch South Dakota vs. San Diego on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The San Diego Toreros (8-4) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the South Dakota Coyotes (7-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.
South Dakota vs. San Diego Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
South Dakota Stats Insights
- The Coyotes have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Toreros have averaged.
- South Dakota is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
- The Coyotes are the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Toreros sit at 249th.
- The Coyotes' 80.3 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 72.9 the Toreros allow to opponents.
- South Dakota has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 72.9 points.
South Dakota Home & Away Comparison
- At home, South Dakota scores 82.6 points per game. On the road, it averages 71.0.
- The Coyotes allow 60.6 points per game at home, and 89.3 on the road.
- At home, South Dakota knocks down 8.6 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more than it averages away (7.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (35.8%) than on the road (39.4%).
South Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|W 78-73
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/16/2023
|@ UC Irvine
|L 121-78
|Bren Events Center
|12/19/2023
|@ CSU Bakersfield
|L 96-76
|Icardo Center
|12/21/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|@ North Dakota State
|-
|Scheels Center
|12/31/2023
|Omaha
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
