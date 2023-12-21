Thursday's contest that pits the San Diego Toreros (8-4) versus the South Dakota Coyotes (7-5) at Jenny Craig Pavilion should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-70 in favor of San Diego, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on December 21.

The game has no line set.

South Dakota vs. San Diego Game Info & Odds

ESPN+

San Diego, California Venue: Jenny Craig Pavilion

South Dakota vs. San Diego Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego 83, South Dakota 70

Spread & Total Prediction for South Dakota vs. San Diego

Computer Predicted Spread: San Diego (-12.1)

San Diego (-12.1) Computer Predicted Total: 153.0

San Diego is 4-6-0 against the spread this season compared to South Dakota's 3-4-0 ATS record. The Toreros have a 6-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Coyotes have a record of 5-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

South Dakota Performance Insights

The Coyotes' +50 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.3 points per game (71st in college basketball) while giving up 76.1 per outing (296th in college basketball).

South Dakota comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.8 boards. It pulls down 41.5 rebounds per game (31st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.7.

South Dakota makes 8.0 three-pointers per game (137th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8. It shoots 38.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.8%.

South Dakota has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13.5 per game (304th in college basketball) while forcing 10.2 (318th in college basketball).

