Will Sam Malinski Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 21?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Sam Malinski a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Sam Malinski score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Malinski stats and insights
- Malinski has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Malinski's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
