The New Orleans Saints (7-7) hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams (7-7) at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

How to Watch Rams vs. Saints

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: NBC

Rams vs. Saints Insights

The Rams average 4.3 more points per game (23.4) than the Saints surrender (19.1).

New Orleans averages 22.1 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 Los Angeles gives up.

The Rams average 357.2 yards per game, 45.3 more yards than the 311.9 the Saints give up per contest.

New Orleans averages just 2.4 fewer yards per game (334.5) than Los Angeles gives up (336.9).

This season, the Rams pile up 121.3 rushing yards per game, just 5.1 fewer yards than the Saints allow per contest (126.4).

New Orleans rushes for 103.2 yards per game, 7.6 fewer yards than the 110.8 Los Angeles allows.

This year, the Rams have 14 turnovers, eight fewer than the Saints have takeaways (22).

This year New Orleans has turned the ball over 17 times, five more than Los Angeles' takeaways (12).

Rams Home Performance

The Rams score 23 points per game at home (0.4 less than their overall average), and concede 20.1 at home (two less than overall).

The Rams' average yards gained at home (354.6) is lower than their overall average (357.2). But their average yards conceded at home (339.9) is higher than overall (336.9).

Los Angeles' average yards passing at home (232.4) is lower than its overall average (235.9). But its average yards allowed at home (230.1) is higher than overall (226.1).

The Rams' average yards rushing at home (122.1) is higher than their overall average (121.3). And their average yards allowed at home (109.7) is lower than overall (110.8).

The Rams convert 44.1% of third downs in home games (2.2% higher than their overall average), and give up 40% at home (1.8% higher than overall).

Rams Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 Cleveland W 36-19 FOX 12/10/2023 at Baltimore L 37-31 FOX 12/17/2023 Washington W 28-20 CBS 12/21/2023 New Orleans - Amazon Prime Video 12/31/2023 at New York - FOX 1/7/2024 at San Francisco - -

Saints Away Performance

The Saints put up 22.3 points per game in away games (0.2 more than their overall average), and concede 19 in away games (0.1 less than overall).

On the road, the Saints rack up 366 yards per game and concede 312.4. That's more than they gain (334.5) and allow (311.9) overall.

New Orleans racks up 250.3 passing yards per game in away games (19 more than its overall average), and gives up 187.1 away from home (1.7 more than overall).

The Saints rack up 115.7 rushing yards per game away from home (12.5 more than their overall average), and concede 125.3 in road games (1.1 less than overall).

On the road, the Saints convert 38% of third downs and allow 35.4% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (38.3%), and more than they allow (34.9%).

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 Detroit L 33-28 FOX 12/10/2023 Carolina W 28-6 FOX 12/17/2023 New York W 24-6 FOX 12/21/2023 at Los Angeles - Amazon Prime Video 12/31/2023 at Tampa Bay - FOX 1/7/2024 Atlanta - -

