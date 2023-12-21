In the upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Logan O'Connor to score a goal for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

O'Connor has scored in four of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Senators.

O'Connor has no points on the power play.

O'Connor averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are conceding 93 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:44 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:02 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:10 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:07 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:35 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:43 Away L 4-3 SO

Avalanche vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

