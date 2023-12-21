Can we anticipate Joel Kiviranta scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche play the Ottawa Senators at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Kiviranta stats and insights

  • In two of 17 games this season, Kiviranta has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
  • Kiviranta has no points on the power play.
  • Kiviranta averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Senators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 93 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Kiviranta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:10 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:59 Away L 6-2
12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:55 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 1 1 0 7:44 Home L 4-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:46 Home W 3-2
12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:48 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:02 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:36 Home W 4-1

Avalanche vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

