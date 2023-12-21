Can we expect Jack Johnson finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche face off with the Ottawa Senators at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Jack Johnson score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

In two of 32 games this season, Johnson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

Johnson has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 5.0% of them.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:59 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:21 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 1 1 0 16:00 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:57 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:18 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:02 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:28 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:55 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:05 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 4-3 SO

Avalanche vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

