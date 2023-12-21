Player prop bet odds for Nathan MacKinnon, Tim Stutzle and others are available when the Colorado Avalanche host the Ottawa Senators at Ball Arena on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Senators Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Senators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

1.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

MacKinnon has been vital to Colorado this season, with 48 points in 32 games.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 19 0 1 1 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 17 2 2 4 4 at Jets Dec. 16 0 2 2 4 vs. Sabres Dec. 13 0 2 2 2 vs. Flames Dec. 11 1 1 2 2

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's top contributors through 32 games, with 15 goals and 25 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 19 0 1 1 7 vs. Sharks Dec. 17 1 0 1 4 at Jets Dec. 16 0 1 1 2 vs. Sabres Dec. 13 1 2 3 4 vs. Flames Dec. 11 1 2 3 8

NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators

Tim Stützle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Stuetzle drives the offense for Ottawa with 30 points (1.1 per game), with six goals and 24 assists in 27 games (playing 22:00 per game).

Stuetzle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Dec. 19 0 1 1 1 at Golden Knights Dec. 17 0 1 1 1 at Stars Dec. 15 0 2 2 4 at Blues Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 12 0 0 0 2

Claude Giroux Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Claude Giroux has collected 24 points this season, with nine goals and 15 assists.

Giroux Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Dec. 19 0 0 0 2 at Golden Knights Dec. 17 0 1 1 3 at Stars Dec. 15 0 1 1 3 at Blues Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 12 0 1 1 3

