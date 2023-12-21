Thursday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite Colorado Avalanche (19-11-2, -185 on the moneyline to win) and the Ottawa Senators (11-16, +150 moneyline odds) at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and ESPN+.

Avalanche vs. Senators Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Senators Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs. Senators Betting Trends

Ottawa's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 17 of 27 times.

The Avalanche have been victorious in 18 of their 29 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (62.1%).

The Senators have been an underdog in 14 games this season, with five upset wins (35.7%).

Colorado is 8-6 (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

Ottawa has yet to win as the underdog with odds of +150 or longer on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 2-8 5-4-1 6.3 3.20 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.20 3.20 7 22.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 5-5 4-5-1 6.6 3.10 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 3.10 3.40 6 17.1% Record as ML Favorite 4-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-2 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

