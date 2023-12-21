How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche will host the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, December 21, with the Senators having lost five straight games.
You can watch ALT and ESPN+ to see the Senators try to defeat the Avalanche.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Avalanche vs Senators Additional Info
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche rank 16th in goals against, giving up 98 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.
- The Avalanche's 114 total goals (3.6 per game) rank second in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 32 goals over that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|32
|14
|34
|48
|36
|15
|49.2%
|Mikko Rantanen
|32
|15
|25
|40
|15
|18
|52.7%
|Cale Makar
|27
|8
|29
|37
|19
|27
|-
|Valeri Nichushkin
|30
|15
|14
|29
|14
|10
|33.3%
|Devon Toews
|32
|4
|12
|16
|20
|21
|-
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators concede 3.4 goals per game (93 in total), 12th in the NHL.
- The Senators' 90 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Senators have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Senators have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that time.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|27
|6
|24
|30
|24
|15
|44.4%
|Claude Giroux
|27
|9
|15
|24
|11
|14
|59.3%
|Drake Batherson
|27
|10
|13
|23
|14
|14
|45.5%
|Jakob Chychrun
|27
|5
|16
|21
|27
|5
|-
|Brady Tkachuk
|27
|14
|7
|21
|14
|18
|52.1%
