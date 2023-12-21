The Colorado Avalanche will host the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, December 21, with the Senators having lost five straight games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch ALT and ESPN+ to see the Senators try to defeat the Avalanche.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs Senators Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche rank 16th in goals against, giving up 98 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

The Avalanche's 114 total goals (3.6 per game) rank second in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 32 goals over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 32 14 34 48 36 15 49.2% Mikko Rantanen 32 15 25 40 15 18 52.7% Cale Makar 27 8 29 37 19 27 - Valeri Nichushkin 30 15 14 29 14 10 33.3% Devon Toews 32 4 12 16 20 21 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators concede 3.4 goals per game (93 in total), 12th in the NHL.

The Senators' 90 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Senators have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Senators have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that time.

Senators Key Players