The Wyoming Cowboys (6-4) play the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Dakota State vs. Wyoming matchup in this article.

South Dakota State vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas How to Watch on TV: YouTube

South Dakota State vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Dakota State Moneyline Wyoming Moneyline BetMGM South Dakota State (-4.5) 146.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Dakota State (-4.5) 146.5 -192 +158 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Dakota State vs. Wyoming Betting Trends

South Dakota State is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Jackrabbits games have hit the over four out of seven times this season.

Wyoming is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

In the Cowboys' seven chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

