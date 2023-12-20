Scottie Barnes and Nikola Jokic are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Toronto Raptors and the Denver Nuggets square off at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (at 7:30 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and ALT

TSN and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Nuggets vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -120) 12.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -125)

Jokic's 26.3 points per game average is 0.8 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

He has collected 12.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (9.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -130) 6.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: +112)

Michael Porter Jr. is scoring 16.5 points per game, 2.0 higher than Wednesday's prop total.

He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 6.5.

He drains 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +124)

Wednesday's over/under for Aaron Gordon is 13.5 points, 0.2 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 7.1 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (6.5).

Gordon averages 3.7 assists, 0.2 more than Wednesday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -143) 5.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -115)

Barnes' 20.3 points per game are 0.2 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 1.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 7.5).

Barnes' assist average -- 5.8 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Barnes averages 2.0 made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Pascal Siakam Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: +168)

Pascal Siakam's 21.2 points per game average is 0.3 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 6.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Siakam's season-long assist average -- 5.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Siakam's 1.0 made three-pointer per game is 0.5 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

