How to Watch Nikola Jokic, Nuggets vs. the Raptors: Streaming & TV Channel for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Raptors (11-15) go up against the Denver Nuggets (18-10) at Scotiabank Arena on December 20, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Nuggets.
Nuggets vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Nuggets vs Raptors Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Raptors Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Raptors Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Raptors Prediction
|Nuggets vs Raptors Player Props
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 49.0% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 47.9% the Raptors allow to opponents.
- In games Denver shoots higher than 47.9% from the field, it is 12-2 overall.
- The Nuggets are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at ninth.
- The Nuggets average 115.3 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 114.2 the Raptors allow.
- Denver is 11-3 when scoring more than 114.2 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets post 121.0 points per game at home, compared to 110.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 10.7 points per contest.
- Denver gives up 110.3 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 110.7 away from home.
- In home games, the Nuggets are making 1.8 more three-pointers per game (12.7) than on the road (10.9). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (39.5%) compared to in away games (35.4%).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Aaron Gordon
|Questionable
|Heel
