The Denver Nuggets (18-10) take the court against the Toronto Raptors (11-15) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and ALT.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and ALT

TSN and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Raptors 111

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Raptors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 4.5)

Nuggets (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-5.1)

Nuggets (-5.1) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.3

The Nuggets (12-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 7.1% less often than the Raptors (13-13-0) this year.

Denver (8-10) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (44.4%) than Toronto (3-4) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (42.9%).

Toronto and its opponents have gone over the over/under 50% of the time this season (13 out of 26). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (12 out of 28).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 16-8, while the Raptors are 4-10 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets have a top-five defense this season, ranking fifth-best in the league with 110.5 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank 14th with 115.3 points scored per contest.

Denver is grabbing 44.6 rebounds per game (10th-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2023-24, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29.6 dimes per game.

Although Denver is forcing 12.0 turnovers per game (fifth-worst in NBA), it ranks second-best in the league by committing only 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Nuggets rank 23rd in the NBA with 11.7 threes per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with a 37.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.