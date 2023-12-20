Wednesday's NBA schedule features Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets (18-10) taking the road to match up with the Toronto Raptors (11-15) at Scotiabank Arena. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Raptors Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TSN and ALT

TSN and ALT Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena

Nikola Jokic vs. Scottie Barnes Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Jokic Scottie Barnes Total Fantasy Pts 1525.9 1122.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 56.5 43.2 Fantasy Rank 2 15

Nikola Jokic vs. Scottie Barnes Insights

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Jokic puts up 26.3 points, 12.3 boards and 9.4 assists per contest, making 53.8% of shots from the floor and 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game with a +132 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.3 points per game (14th in the NBA) and give up 110.5 per contest (fifth in the league).

Denver ranks 10th in the NBA at 44.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 more than the 42.9 its opponents average.

The Nuggets hit 11.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) at a 37.4% rate (11th in the NBA), compared to the 11.1 their opponents make while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Denver forces 12 turnovers per game (26th in the league) while committing 11.5 (second in NBA action).

Scottie Barnes & the Raptors

Scottie Barnes' averages for the season are 20.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists, making 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

The Raptors have been outscored by 1.7 points per game (posting 112.5 points per game, 21st in league, while conceding 114.2 per contest, 17th in NBA) and have a -43 scoring differential.

The 45.3 rebounds per game Toronto accumulates rank ninth in the NBA, 1.8 more than the 43.5 its opponents grab.

The Raptors make 11.3 three-pointers per game (25th in the league), 1.5 fewer than their opponents.

Toronto forces 13.1 turnovers per game (19th in league) while committing 13.6 (18th in NBA).

Nikola Jokic vs. Scottie Barnes Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Jokic Scottie Barnes Plus/Minus Per Game 7.5 -2.1 Usage Percentage 31.6% 24.2% True Shooting Pct 60.9% 58.4% Total Rebound Pct 20.3% 14.3% Assist Pct 46.1% 24.8%

