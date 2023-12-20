The Denver Nuggets, with Jamal Murray, face the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Murray put up 22 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 130-104 win against the Mavericks.

In this article, we look at Murray's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 19.5 18.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 Assists 5.5 5.7 PRA -- 27.2 PR -- 21.5 3PM 2.5 2.4



Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 8.0% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.5 per contest.

He's taken 5.3 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's Nuggets average 100.1 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Raptors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 101.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Raptors are ranked 17th in the NBA, allowing 114.2 points per game.

The Raptors allow 43.5 rebounds per game, ranking 14th in the league.

Conceding 26.8 assists per game, the Raptors are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Raptors are ranked 15th in the league, allowing 12.8 makes per game.

Jamal Murray vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 40 14 2 9 1 1 2 3/6/2023 33 24 1 5 5 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.