Wednesday's contest at Footprint Center has the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) going head to head against the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) at 11:00 PM ET on December 20. Our computer prediction projects a 86-79 win for Arizona, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Arizona vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 86, Alabama 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-6.7)

Arizona (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 164.8

Arizona has an 8-1-0 record against the spread this season compared to Alabama, who is 5-4-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Wildcats are 4-5-0 and the Crimson Tide are 7-2-0.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 25.9 points per game with a +233 scoring differential overall. They put up 92.9 points per game (second in college basketball) and allow 67 per outing (84th in college basketball).

The 43.9 rebounds per game Arizona averages rank 11th in the country, and are 15.1 more than the 28.8 its opponents pull down per outing.

Arizona makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (123rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8 on average.

The Wildcats score 109.7 points per 100 possessions (eighth in college basketball), while giving up 79.1 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball).

Arizona has committed 1.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.7 (253rd in college basketball action) while forcing 14.3 (61st in college basketball).

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide's +145 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 92.1 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 77.6 per contest (315th in college basketball).

Alabama wins the rebound battle by 7.2 boards on average. It records 39.2 rebounds per game, 77th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.

Alabama makes 10.8 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in college basketball), 3.5 more than its opponents.

Alabama and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Crimson Tide commit 11.1 per game (119th in college basketball) and force 11.6 (225th in college basketball).

