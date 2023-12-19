Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
In one of the many exciting matchups on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday, the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Bowling Green Falcons take the court at Stroh Center.
Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. Stetson Hatters
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Edmunds Center
- Location: DeLand, Florida
How to Watch N.C. A&T vs. Stetson
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Florida International Panthers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
How to Watch Alabama A&M vs. Florida International
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Air Force Falcons vs. Clemson Tigers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
- Location: Clemson, South Carolina
How to Watch Air Force vs. Clemson
- TV: ACC Network X
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Morgan State Bears vs. UCF Knights
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Addition Financial Arena
- Location: Orlando, Florida
How to Watch Morgan State vs. UCF
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Alabama Lions vs. Samford Bulldogs
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Pete Hanna Center
- Location: Birmingham, Alabama
How to Watch North Alabama vs. Samford
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTSA Roadrunners vs. Seattle U Redhawks
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Redhawk Center
- Location: Seattle, Washington
How to Watch UTSA vs. Seattle U
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Burns Arena
- Location: Saint George, Utah
How to Watch Oregon vs. Utah Tech
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wofford Terriers vs. Tennessee Volunteers
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
How to Watch Wofford vs. Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network +
No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Bowling Green Falcons
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Stroh Center
- Location: Bowling Green, Ohio
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Bowling Green
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
San Francisco Dons vs. Long Beach State Beach
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Walter Pyramid
- Location: Long Beach, California
How to Watch San Francisco vs. Long Beach State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.