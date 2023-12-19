The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-6) are favored (by 3.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the South Dakota Coyotes (7-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 140.5.

South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bakersfield, California

Bakersfield, California Venue: Icardo Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under CSU Bakersfield -3.5 140.5

Coyotes Betting Records & Stats

South Dakota and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points in four of seven games this season.

South Dakota's outings this season have a 154.9-point average over/under, 14.4 more points than this game's point total.

So far this year, South Dakota has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

South Dakota has won in one of the four contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Coyotes have not won as an underdog of +140 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

South Dakota has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total CSU Bakersfield 6 75% 68.9 149.5 69.2 143.5 137.4 South Dakota 4 57.1% 80.6 149.5 74.3 143.5 143.9

Additional South Dakota Insights & Trends

The Coyotes score 11.4 more points per game (80.6) than the Roadrunners allow their opponents to score (69.2).

When it scores more than 69.2 points, South Dakota is 2-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) CSU Bakersfield 3-4-0 0-1 6-2-0 South Dakota 3-3-0 0-2 4-3-0

South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

CSU Bakersfield South Dakota 6-8 Home Record 8-6 3-12 Away Record 2-11 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 6-9-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 64.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.3 57.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.5 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

