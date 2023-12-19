Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NHL has five games on its Monday slate -- keep scrolling for anytime goal-scorer odds from around the league.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Mark Scheifele (Jets) +120 to score
Jets vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- Scheifele's stats: 11 goals in 29 games
Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +130 to score
Penguins vs. Wild
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- Crosby's stats: 17 goals in 29 games
Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +135 to score
Penguins vs. Wild
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- Guentzel's stats: 13 goals in 29 games
Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +155 to score
Wild vs. Penguins
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- Kaprizov's stats: 8 goals in 28 games
Nikolaj Ehlers (Jets) +155 to score
Jets vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- Ehlers' stats: 10 goals in 29 games
Carter Verhaeghe (Panthers) +160 to score
Panthers vs. Flames
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- Verhaeghe's stats: 15 goals in 30 games
Roope Hintz (Stars) +165 to score
Stars vs. Kraken
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- Hintz's stats: 10 goals in 27 games
Jason Robertson (Stars) +165 to score
Stars vs. Kraken
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- Robertson's stats: 9 goals in 29 games
Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +170 to score
Panthers vs. Flames
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- Tkachuk's stats: 5 goals in 30 games
Sam Reinhart (Panthers) +175 to score
Panthers vs. Flames
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- Reinhart's stats: 17 goals in 30 games
