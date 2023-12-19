South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hughes County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Hughes County, South Dakota, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Hughes County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pierre T.F. Riggs High School at Watertown High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Watertown, SD
- Conference: AA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
