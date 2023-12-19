Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nathan MacKinnon, Connor Bedard and others in the Colorado Avalanche-Chicago Blackhawks matchup at United Center on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CHI, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CHI, and ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

1.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is MacKinnon, who has 47 points (14 goals, 33 assists) and plays an average of 22:37 per game.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 17 2 2 4 4 at Jets Dec. 16 0 2 2 4 vs. Sabres Dec. 13 0 2 2 2 vs. Flames Dec. 11 1 1 2 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 9 1 0 1 4

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

Mikko Rantanen has picked up 39 points (1.3 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 24 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 17 1 0 1 4 at Jets Dec. 16 0 1 1 2 vs. Sabres Dec. 13 1 2 3 4 vs. Flames Dec. 11 1 2 3 8 vs. Flyers Dec. 9 0 0 0 6

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Bedard is one of the top offensive options for Chicago with 26 points (0.9 per game), with 12 goals and 14 assists in 30 games (playing 19:30 per game).

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Dec. 17 0 2 2 5 at Kraken Dec. 14 0 0 0 3 at Oilers Dec. 12 1 0 1 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 10 0 2 2 6 vs. Blues Dec. 9 0 0 0 1

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Philipp Kurashev has helped lead the offense for Chicago this season with six goals and 12 assists.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Dec. 17 0 2 2 1 at Kraken Dec. 14 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 10 1 1 2 2 vs. Blues Dec. 9 0 0 0 1

