The Colorado Avalanche (19-10-2) hit the road against the Chicago Blackhawks (9-20-1, losers of four straight) at United Center. The game on Tuesday, December 19 begins at 8:30 PM ET on ALT, NBCS-CHI, and ESPN+.

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-250) Blackhawks (+200) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have been a moneyline favorite 28 times this season, and have gone 18-10 in those games.

Colorado is 5-1 (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

The Avalanche have a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Colorado's 31 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 17 times.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 112 (2nd) Goals 70 (30th) 95 (17th) Goals Allowed 108 (29th) 24 (8th) Power Play Goals 11 (28th) 17 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 23 (21st)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Colorado has covered the spread twice in its past 10 games, and is 4-4-2 overall.

In its past 10 games, Colorado hit the over six times.

The Avalanche and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 0.5 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Avalanche score the second-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 112 this season.

The Avalanche rank 17th in total goals against, allowing 3.1 goals per game (95 total) in league action.

With a +17 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the league.

