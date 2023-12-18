The Denver Nuggets host the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena on Monday (tip at 9:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and others in this game.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW

NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -130) 10.5 (Over: +110) 0.5 (Over: -192)

Jokic's 27 points per game average is 1.5 less than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.1 less rebounds per game (12.4) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.5 assists per game this year, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Monday (10.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -122)

Monday's over/under for Michael Porter Jr. is 16.5. That's 0.3 less than his season average.

He has averaged eight rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

He has knocked down 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -172) 0.5 (Over: +110)

Aaron Gordon's 13 points per game are 1.5 fewer than Monday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 7.2 is lower than his over/under on Monday (6.5).

Gordon's assist average -- 3.6 -- is higher than Monday's assist over/under (2.5).

Gordon averages 0.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (0.5).

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 34.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -161) 3.5 (Over: -115)

The 34.5-point prop total for Doncic on Monday is 1.8 higher than his scoring average, which is 32.7.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 9.5).

Doncic has dished out 9.1 assists per game, which is 0.4 less than Monday's over/under.

Doncic has connected on 3.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS 3PM 18.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -106)

The 18.5 point total set for Tim Hardaway Jr. on Monday is 0.8 more than his scoring average on the season (17.7).

Hardaway has averaged the same amount of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Monday (3.5).

