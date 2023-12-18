The Dallas Mavericks (16-9) hope to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (17-10) on December 18, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).

Denver is 11-2 when it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 23rd.

The Nuggets put up only 2.4 fewer points per game (114.7) than the Mavericks give up (117.1).

Denver is 10-1 when scoring more than 117.1 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are averaging 120.3 points per game this season at home, which is 10.0 more points than they're averaging on the road (110.3).

Denver allows 110.8 points per game in home games, compared to 110.7 in away games.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Nuggets have performed better when playing at home this year, draining 12.6 treys per game with a 38.5% three-point percentage, compared to 10.9 threes per game and a 35.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets Injuries