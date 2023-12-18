South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miner County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Miner County, South Dakota? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Miner County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Howard High School at Freeman High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Freeman, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.