Will Valeri Nichushkin Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 17?
Can we count on Valeri Nichushkin lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche clash with the San Jose Sharks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)
Nichushkin stats and insights
- In 10 of 28 games this season, Nichushkin has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has attempted three shots in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
- Nichushkin has picked up six goals and one assist on the power play.
- Nichushkin's shooting percentage is 14.1%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 115 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.8 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.
Nichushkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|27:21
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|2
|2
|0
|22:30
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|25:50
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:58
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:35
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|27:28
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|25:00
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|23:58
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|24:55
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|27:21
|Away
|W 3-2
Avalanche vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
