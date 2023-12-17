Who’s the Best Team in the Summit? See our Weekly Women's Summit Power Rankings
Seeking an updated view of the Summit and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
Summit Power Rankings
1. South Dakota State
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 21-6
- Overall Rank: 80th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: L 83-58 vs Gonzaga
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Creighton
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: FloHoops
2. South Dakota
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 23-5
- Overall Rank: 104th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 99th
- Last Game: W 80-74 vs UT Martin
Next Game
- Opponent: Bradley
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
3. Oral Roberts
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 16-9
- Overall Rank: 148th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: W 94-67 vs USAO
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kansas State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. North Dakota State
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 14-13
- Overall Rank: 173rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
- Last Game: L 89-59 vs Iowa State
Next Game
- Opponent: Central Michigan
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
5. St. Thomas
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 220th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 115th
- Last Game: W 82-49 vs Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Next Game
- Opponent: North Dakota
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
6. UMKC
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 232nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 298th
- Last Game: W 57-52 vs Alabama A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: Kansas Christian
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
7. Denver
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 260th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 233rd
- Last Game: L 72-46 vs Texas State
Next Game
- Opponent: Colorado Christian
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
8. North Dakota
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-24
- Overall Rank: 297th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 145th
- Last Game: L 75-68 vs Mayville State
Next Game
- Opponent: Drake
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
9. Omaha
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-25
- Overall Rank: 325th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 271st
- Last Game: W 92-70 vs Peru State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas Southern
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18
