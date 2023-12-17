Sunday's game that pits the No. 21 Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-2) versus the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-3) at McCarthey Athletic Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-60 in favor of Gonzaga, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 17.

In their most recent game on Tuesday, the Jackrabbits secured a 66-54 win over Dordt.

South Dakota State vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Dakota State vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 75, South Dakota State 60

Other Summit Predictions

South Dakota State Schedule Analysis

The Jackrabbits' signature win this season came against the Arkansas State Red Wolves, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 156) in our computer rankings. The Jackrabbits brought home the 55-42 win at home on November 6.

South Dakota State 2023-24 Best Wins

55-42 at home over Arkansas State (No. 156) on November 6

78-59 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 170) on December 9

55-38 on the road over UT Martin (No. 251) on November 18

72-42 at home over South Carolina State (No. 341) on November 24

South Dakota State Leaders

Brooklyn Meyer: 17.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.3 BLK, 53.9 FG%

17.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.3 BLK, 53.9 FG% Tori Nelson: 8.1 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

8.1 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Madison Mathiowetz: 10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Paige Meyer: 16.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

16.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Madysen Vlastuin: 6.2 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)

South Dakota State Performance Insights

The Jackrabbits put up 65.2 points per game (202nd in college basketball) while allowing 56.2 per outing (56th in college basketball). They have a +81 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.0 points per game.

At home the Jackrabbits are scoring 70.4 points per game, 11.6 more than they are averaging away (58.8).

In 2023-24 South Dakota State is conceding 7.3 fewer points per game at home (53.0) than away (60.3).

