Should you bet on Sam Malinski to light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche and the San Jose Sharks face off on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Sam Malinski score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Malinski stats and insights

  • In one of eight games this season, Malinski scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.
  • Malinski has zero points on the power play.
  • Malinski's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 115 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

