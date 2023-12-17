The Colorado Avalanche, including Ross Colton, take the ice Sunday versus the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Colton's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Ross Colton vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Colton Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Colton has averaged 13:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Colton has a goal in eight games this year through 30 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 12 of 30 games this season, Colton has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Colton has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 30 games played.

Colton has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Colton going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Colton Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 115 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-51).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 30 Games 3 14 Points 2 8 Goals 2 6 Assists 0

