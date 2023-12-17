Should you bet on Ben Meyers to light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche and the San Jose Sharks face off on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Ben Meyers score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Meyers 2022-23 stats and insights

Meyers scored in three of 39 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He took four shots in two games versus the Sharks last season, and scored two goals.

Meyers produced zero points on the power play last season.

He posted a 12.1% shooting percentage, taking 0.8 shots per game.

Sharks 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Sharks conceded 315 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 30th in league action.

The Sharks earned four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 22.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

