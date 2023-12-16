The Minnesota Vikings (7-6) are 3.5-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Saturday, December 16, 2023 against the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 39 points.

Before the Bengals meet the Vikings, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting trends and insights. Before the Vikings square off against the Bengals, here are their betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline BetMGM Bengals (-4) 39 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bengals (-3.5) 39.5 -188 +158 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 15 Odds

Minnesota vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Vikings vs. Bengals Betting Insights

Minnesota is 7-4-2 against the spread this season.

The Vikings have two wins ATS (2-1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been three Minnesota games (out of 13) that went over the total this season.

Cincinnati has a 6-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this year.

Cincinnati games have gone over the point total on seven of 13 occasions (53.8%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.