Vikings vs. Bengals: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 15
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Vikings (7-6) are 3.5-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Saturday, December 16, 2023 against the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 39 points.
Before the Bengals meet the Vikings, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting trends and insights. Before the Vikings square off against the Bengals, here are their betting trends and insights.
Vikings vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bengals (-4)
|39
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Bengals (-3.5)
|39.5
|-188
|+158
Minnesota vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV Info: NFL Network
Vikings vs. Bengals Betting Insights
- Minnesota is 7-4-2 against the spread this season.
- The Vikings have two wins ATS (2-1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- There have been three Minnesota games (out of 13) that went over the total this season.
- Cincinnati has a 6-6-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this year.
- Cincinnati games have gone over the point total on seven of 13 occasions (53.8%).
