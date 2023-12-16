The Colorado Avalanche, with Valeri Nichushkin, take the ice Saturday versus the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Nichushkin available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Nichushkin has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 19:21 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 27 games this season Nichushkin has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 18 of 27 games this season, Nichushkin has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Nichushkin has had an assist in a game 11 times this season over 27 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Nichushkin hits the over on his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.

Nichushkin has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 73 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 27 Games 4 25 Points 3 12 Goals 1 13 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.