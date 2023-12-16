The South Dakota Coyotes (8-3) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Skyhawk Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

South Dakota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Dakota vs. UT Martin Scoring Comparison

The Coyotes score 7.9 more points per game (76.5) than the Skyhawks give up (68.6).

When it scores more than 68.6 points, South Dakota is 8-0.

UT Martin has a 1-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.5 points.

The 62.4 points per game the Skyhawks average are only 1.5 more points than the Coyotes allow (60.9).

UT Martin has a 2-3 record when putting up more than 60.9 points.

When South Dakota gives up fewer than 62.4 points, it is 5-1.

The Skyhawks shoot 41.2% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Coyotes concede defensively.

The Coyotes shoot 47.0% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Skyhawks allow.

South Dakota Leaders

Grace Larkins: 16.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

16.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Tori Deperry: 9.8 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

9.8 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Kendall Holmes: 9.5 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)

9.5 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52) Natalie Mazurek: 7.1 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

7.1 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Walker Demers: 7.2 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

South Dakota Schedule