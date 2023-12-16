The UT Martin Skyhawks (1-6) play the South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

South Dakota vs. UT Martin Game Information

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

South Dakota Players to Watch

Kenley McCarn: 14 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

14 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Anaya Brown: 12 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

12 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Lexi Rubel: 7.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Norah Clark: 8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Morgan Borgstadt: 9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

UT Martin Players to Watch

