The UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3) meet the South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

South Dakota vs. UC Irvine Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other South Dakota Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota Players to Watch

Devin Tillis: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Justin Hohn: 13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Andre Henry: 10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Derin Saran: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Dean Keeler: 7.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UC Irvine Players to Watch

Tillis: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Hohn: 13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Henry: 10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Saran: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Keeler: 7.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Dakota vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison

UC Irvine Rank UC Irvine AVG South Dakota AVG South Dakota Rank 112th 78.1 Points Scored 82.6 48th 98th 66.8 Points Allowed 69.4 150th 126th 34.7 Rebounds 41.9 5th 198th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 14.0 6th 271st 6.3 3pt Made 8.1 120th 35th 17.0 Assists 13.0 192nd 180th 11.9 Turnovers 13.8 305th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.