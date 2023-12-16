Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Thunder on December 16, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others are listed when the Denver Nuggets host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena on Saturday (with opening tip at 9:00 PM ET).
Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs Thunder Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (Over: -114)
|13.5 (Over: -115)
|9.5 (Over: -120)
|1.5 (Over: +182)
- Saturday's over/under for Jokic is 28.5 points. That is 1.3 more than his season average of 27.2.
- He has averaged 0.8 less rebounds per game (12.7) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (13.5).
- Jokic has averaged 9.4 assists per game this season, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Saturday (9.5).
- Jokic has averaged 1.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
Michael Porter Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -128)
|7.5 (Over: -106)
|2.5 (Over: -132)
- Michael Porter Jr.'s 16.7 points per game are 1.2 more than Saturday's prop total.
- He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 7.5.
- He makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (2.5).
Aaron Gordon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|13.5 (Over: -114)
|6.5 (Over: -104)
|2.5 (Over: -143)
- Aaron Gordon is averaging 12.9 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.6 lower than Saturday's prop total.
- He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 6.5).
- Gordon averages 3.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Saturday.
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|31.5 (Over: -118)
|5.5 (Over: +114)
|6.5 (Over: -122)
|0.5 (Over: -200)
- The 31.0 points Gilgeous-Alexander scores per game are 0.5 less than his over/under on Saturday.
- He has collected 5.5 boards per game, matching his over/under on Saturday.
- Gilgeous-Alexander's assist average -- 6.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Saturday's over/under (6.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander has connected on 1.1 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (0.5).
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -115)
|7.5 (Over: -122)
|1.5 (Over: +142)
- The 16.9 points Chet Holmgren has scored per game this season is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (16.5).
- He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (8.0) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (7.5).
- Holmgren has averaged the same number of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Saturday (1.5).
