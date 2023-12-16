Player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others are listed when the Denver Nuggets host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena on Saturday (with opening tip at 9:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSOK

ALT and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Thunder Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -114) 13.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: +182)

Saturday's over/under for Jokic is 28.5 points. That is 1.3 more than his season average of 27.2.

He has averaged 0.8 less rebounds per game (12.7) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.4 assists per game this season, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Saturday (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Get Jokic gear at Fanatics!

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -132)

Michael Porter Jr.'s 16.7 points per game are 1.2 more than Saturday's prop total.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 7.5.

He makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -143)

Aaron Gordon is averaging 12.9 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.6 lower than Saturday's prop total.

He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 6.5).

Gordon averages 3.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: +114) 6.5 (Over: -122) 0.5 (Over: -200)

The 31.0 points Gilgeous-Alexander scores per game are 0.5 less than his over/under on Saturday.

He has collected 5.5 boards per game, matching his over/under on Saturday.

Gilgeous-Alexander's assist average -- 6.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Saturday's over/under (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has connected on 1.1 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (0.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +142)

The 16.9 points Chet Holmgren has scored per game this season is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (16.5).

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (8.0) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (7.5).

Holmgren has averaged the same number of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.