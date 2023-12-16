The Denver Nuggets (17-9) hope to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-8) on December 16, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nuggets vs Thunder Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

Denver has a 17-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 26th.

The Nuggets put up 114.6 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 113.5 the Thunder give up.

When Denver puts up more than 113.5 points, it is 11-2.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Nuggets are putting up 10.2 more points per game (120.5) than they are when playing on the road (110.3).

Denver cedes 110.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 110.7 in away games.

In terms of three-pointers, the Nuggets have fared better in home games this year, averaging 12.6 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 10.9 threes per game and a 35.4% three-point percentage in away games.

Nuggets Injuries