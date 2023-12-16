Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets (17-9) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-8) meet at Ball Arena on Saturday, December 16, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and BSOK

ALT and BSOK Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nikola Jokic vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Jokic Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Total Fantasy Pts 1444.4 1148.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 57.8 52.2 Fantasy Rank 2 5

Buy Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander gear on Fanatics!

Nikola Jokic vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Jokic is putting up 27.2 points, 9.4 assists and 12.7 boards per game.

The Nuggets' +107 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.6 points per game (14th in the NBA) while allowing 110.5 per outing (sixth in the league).

Denver wins the rebound battle by 1.5 boards on average. It records 44.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 12th in the league, while its opponents grab 43.0 per outing.

The Nuggets knock down 11.6 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) at a 36.8% rate (15th in the NBA), compared to the 11.2 their opponents make while shooting 35.9% from deep.

Denver has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (third in NBA play) while forcing 12.1 (24th in the league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander provides the Thunder 31.0 points, 5.5 boards and 6.4 assists per game. He also averages 2.7 steals (first in league) and 0.8 blocks.

The Thunder have a +161 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.0 points per game. They're putting up 120.5 points per game, fifth in the league, and are giving up 113.5 per outing to rank 12th in the NBA.

The 41.1 rebounds per game Oklahoma City accumulates rank 26th in the NBA, 5.7 fewer than the 46.8 its opponents grab.

The Thunder make 12.8 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.7. They shoot 38.7% from deep, and their opponents shoot 35.4%.

Oklahoma City wins the turnover battle by 3.9 per game, committing 12.1 (fourth in league) while its opponents average 16.0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nikola Jokic vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Jokic Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Plus/Minus Per Game 7.8 9.4 Usage Percentage 32.3% 32.6% True Shooting Pct 61.0% 64.0% Total Rebound Pct 20.9% 8.6% Assist Pct 47.0% 31.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.