The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 14, Jokic put up 26 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in a 124-101 win versus the Nets.

Now let's dig into Jokic's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 27.2 26.6 Rebounds 13.5 12.7 12.0 Assists 9.5 9.4 10.2 PRA -- 49.3 48.8 PR -- 39.9 38.6 3PM 1.5 1.2 0.9



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Jokic has made 10.6 shots per game, which accounts for 23.0% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 3.8 threes per game, or 11.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 104.5 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average the third-most possessions per game with 100.4.

On defense, the Thunder have given up 113.5 points per game, which is 12th-best in the league.

The Thunder allow 46.8 rebounds per game, ranking 29th in the league.

Conceding 26.8 assists per contest, the Thunder are the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 13.7 made 3-pointers per contest, the Thunder are the 24th-ranked squad in the league.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 30 28 14 5 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.