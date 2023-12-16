Will Jonathan Drouin Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 16?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Jonathan Drouin going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Drouin stats and insights
- In three of 27 games this season, Drouin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Drouin has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- Drouin averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.6%.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Drouin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|14:00
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:18
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|25:22
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|21:36
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|12:15
|Home
|W 3-1
Avalanche vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
