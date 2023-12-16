Avalanche vs. Jets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 16
The Colorado Avalanche (18-9-2) take a three-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Winnipeg Jets (17-9-2) on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ALT2 and ESPN+.
The Avalanche have gone 5-3-2 over their past 10 games, totaling 32 goals while conceding 28 in that time. On 32 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (18.8%).
Before this matchup, here is who we project to secure the win in Saturday's hockey game.
Avalanche vs. Jets Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final result of Jets 4, Avalanche 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (-110)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Avalanche (+1.5)
Avalanche vs Jets Additional Info
|Jets vs Avalanche Odds/Over/Under
|Jets vs Avalanche Betting Trends & Stats
|Jets vs Avalanche Player Props
|How to Watch Jets vs Avalanche
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche have a record of 18-9-2 this season and are 1-2-3 in overtime matchups.
- In the six games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up seven points.
- This season the Avalanche scored just one goal in two games and they've earned two points (1-1-0) in those contests.
- Colorado failed to win all three games this season when it scored two goals.
- The Avalanche have scored three or more goals in 21 games, earning 36 points from those contests.
- This season, Colorado has recorded a single power-play goal in 14 games has a record of 13-1-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Colorado is 11-5-0 (22 points).
- The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents 11 times this season, and earned 13 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Avalanche AVG
|Avalanche Rank
|14th
|3.25
|Goals Scored
|3.59
|4th
|5th
|2.61
|Goals Allowed
|3
|12th
|14th
|30.8
|Shots
|32.2
|10th
|7th
|28.9
|Shots Allowed
|29.5
|10th
|24th
|16.3%
|Power Play %
|19.27%
|18th
|27th
|75.29%
|Penalty Kill %
|85.86%
|6th
Avalanche vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
