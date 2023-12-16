Jamal Murray could make a big impact for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In his last time on the court, a 124-101 win over the Nets, Murray had 16 points and three steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Murray's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 19.5 18.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 Assists 5.5 6.1 PRA -- 27.7 PR -- 21.6 3PM 2.5 2.4



Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Thunder

Murray has taken 14.7 shots per game this season and made 6.8 per game, which account for 7.5% and 7.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 5.3 threes per game, or 7.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets average the third-most possessions per game with 100.4. His opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest tempos with 104.5 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.5 points per game, the Thunder are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Thunder have allowed 46.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 29th in the league.

Allowing 26.8 assists per game, the Thunder are the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

The Thunder are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Jamal Murray vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 30 19 2 8 1 0 0

