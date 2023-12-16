The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3.5), in this season's New Orleans Bowl, where they will face the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana will act as host on December 16, 2023, starting at 2:15 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana matchup.

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Caesars Superdome

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline Louisiana Moneyline
BetMGM Jacksonville State (-3.5) 55.5 -165 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Jacksonville State (-3.5) 57.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

  • Jacksonville State has put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Gamecocks have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in each of them.
  • Louisiana has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.