MWC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The bowl season slate features seven MWC matchups, with Boise State (+6.5) against UCLA among the best bets versus the spread, according to our projections. For more suggestions, including parlay opportunities, keep reading.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on all MWC games with BetMGM!
Best Week 18 MWC Spread Bets
Pick: Boise State +6.5 vs. UCLA
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Boise State Broncos
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Boise State by 5.5 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: James Madison +2 vs. Air Force
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons
- Projected Favorite & Spread: James Madison by 8.9 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: December 23
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: UNLV +11 vs. Kansas
- Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at UNLV Rebels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas by 5.5 points
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 26
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Make your MWC spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 18 MWC Total Bets
Under 68.5 - Kansas vs. UNLV
- Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at UNLV Rebels
- Projected Total: 60.2 points
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 26
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 43.5 - James Madison vs. Air Force
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons
- Projected Total: 50.0 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: December 23
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Over 44.5 - Toledo vs. Wyoming
- Matchup: Toledo Rockets at Wyoming Cowboys
- Projected Total: 50.8 points
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: Barstool
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 18 MWC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|UNLV
|9-4 (6-3 MWC)
|34.3 / 27.0
|415.8 / 402.0
|Boise State
|8-6 (7-2 MWC)
|32.1 / 25.6
|436.0 / 385.1
|San Jose State
|7-6 (6-2 MWC)
|31.8 / 25.6
|402.8 / 353.2
|Air Force
|9-4 (5-3 MWC)
|27.8 / 18.2
|366.5 / 277.7
|Wyoming
|8-4 (5-3 MWC)
|26.1 / 22.9
|324.8 / 360.3
|Fresno State
|9-4 (4-4 MWC)
|30.5 / 23.5
|387.8 / 370.8
|Utah State
|6-7 (4-4 MWC)
|33.2 / 34.7
|438.6 / 433.1
|Colorado State
|5-7 (3-5 MWC)
|26.1 / 29.6
|399.3 / 415.8
|Hawaii
|5-8 (3-5 MWC)
|21.4 / 32.2
|352.5 / 385.3
|New Mexico
|4-8 (2-6 MWC)
|27.3 / 35.1
|410.6 / 407.6
|San Diego State
|4-8 (2-6 MWC)
|20.5 / 26.8
|325.3 / 406.0
|Nevada
|2-10 (2-6 MWC)
|17.3 / 33.4
|300.0 / 442.7
Watch MWC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.