MAC Games Today: How to Watch MAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for info on how to watch all of the college football postseason matchups now that bowl season and the College Football Playoff are upon here? Below, we outline how you can see all six games involving teams from the MAC.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats
|11:00 AM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Arkansas State Red Wolves at Northern Illinois Huskies
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|ESPN
|South Alabama Jaguars at Eastern Michigan Eagles
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|ESPN
|Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers
|2:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 26
|ESPN
|Toledo Rockets at Wyoming Cowboys
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|Barstool
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.